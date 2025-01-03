New Delhi, January 3: Apple is likely to launch the iPhone SE 4 soon. There are also rumours that the iPhone SE4 might be rebranded to the iPhone 16e. Since it has been three years since the last SE model was introduced, the iPhone SE 4 will come with several upgrades, including a new design and improved features.

As per reports, Apple might change the name of the iPhone SE4 to iPhone 16e to align with its iPhone 16 series. The upcoming iPhone is expected to be priced slightly higher than the iPhone SE 3. It is believed that the iPhone SE 4 price will likely be around USD 500 in the US. In India, the price may vary, potentially may be around INR 50,000 for the 128GB storage variant. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Price Drops in India: Check Price and Know How To Grab the Deal.

Apple has not officially confirmed the name change, and the company has also not given any indications about the upcoming launch. There are rumours suggesting that the iPhone SE 4 could be launched by the end of March or in early April 2025.

iPhone SE4 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to come with the A18 chip, which is the same chip used in the iPhone 16 model. It is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and may include a Face ID feature. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a single rear camera with a resolution of 48MP, as well as a 12MP front camera. iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Leaks; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Devices From iPhone 17 Series.

Apple is anticipated to replace the Lightning connector with a USB-C port for the model. Additionally, the new iPhone could support various features related to Apple Intelligence, which might include an updated version of Siri, Genmoji, new writing tools, Image Playground, Photos Clean Up, and more. It is also likely to be the first iPhone to come with Apple's own 5G modem.

