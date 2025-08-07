Perplexity Comet browser has introduced a new feature called "/fact-check" to make the web more reliable. Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) on August 1, 2025, and said, “/fact-check is an amazing shortcut to make the web more truth-seeking.” The new shortcut can help users to verify claims by searching for credible sources from the Comet browser. A video shared in the post shows a step-by-step guide on how to create a shortcut and use the feature. The process begins when users click on "create a shortcut". In the instruction field, they should enter, “Search the web to find credible sources to verify and fact-check the claims you see here.” The feature can check claims made on platforms like X. Srinivas’ post highlights how Comet browser users can open any post on X and use the "/fact-check" shortcut tool to verify and fact-check the information or claims in the post with credible sources. Grok Imagine New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Introduces ‘Create Your Own’ Button for Quick Video Art Generation.

Perplexity Comet Browser ‘Fact-Check’ Feature

/fact-check is an amazing shortcut to make the web more truth-seeking pic.twitter.com/6KHJ1dALDp — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) July 31, 2025

