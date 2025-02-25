Perplexity teases a web browser called “Comet”. The development signifies Perplexity's ambition to offer its users an alternative browsing experience alongside established browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, and more. Additionally, Claude 3.7 Sonnet is now accessible to Perplexity Pro subscribers. After internal testing, the company reports enhancements in agentic workflows and code generation with this model. Users can explore these improvements by selecting the “AI Model” option in their settings. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk xAI Chatbot Expands File Upload Support to Spreadsheets and Word Documents.

Perplexity Teases ‘Comet’ Browser

Comet: A Browser for Agentic Search by Perplexity Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/SwVSwudgtN — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) February 24, 2025

Claude 3.7 Sonnet Is Now Available for Pro Subscribers

Claude 3.7 Sonnet is now available with Perplexity Pro. We've tested the model internally for some time now and have observed a noticeable improvement in agentic workflows and code generation. Try it now by switching your "AI Model" in settings. pic.twitter.com/GZkZqAi4q4 — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) February 25, 2025

