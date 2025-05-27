PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a post on May 27, 2025 on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the launch of the new Gilt Set Bloodbane Vesper. The latest addition to the game comes with a special feature, PUBG’s first upgradable DP-28 weapon. Players can now get exclusive voice lines for male and female characters, which can be turned on or off in the game’s settings. The post read, “Pair this new Gilt Set with the Bloodbane Parasite - DP-28 and accessory to strike an exclusive standing pose. Gilt Set Bloodborne Vesper will be available until June 26.” Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Update: Upcoming Action RPG To Feature Two Cities Including Night City and New City That Feels Like ‘Chicago-Gone-Wrong’, Says Game Series Author Mike Pondsmith.

PUBG Mobile Gilt Set Bloodborne Vesper

The new Gilt Set Bloodbane Vesper is now available! 💪 Featuring the first upgradable DP-28, this Gilt Set comes with exclusive voice lines for each gender that you can hear during battle. 🗣️ This can be toggled on or off in the Settings. Pair this new Gilt Set with the… pic.twitter.com/iajzSQM4zE — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)