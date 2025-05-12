Alibaba's Qwen announced releasing the quantised models of Qwen3 AI today which were deployed via LM Studio, Ollama, SGLang and vLLM platforms. The interested users can choose from multiple formats, such as GGUF (GPT-Generated Unified Format), AWQ (Activation-aware Weight Quantisation), and GPTQ (Gradient Post-Training Quantisation). The Qwen3 quantised models include Qwen3-235B-A22B, Qwen3-30B-A3B, Qwen3-32B, Qwen3-14B, Qwen3-8B, Qwen3-4B, Qwen3-1.7B, Qwen3-0.6B. Grok 3.5 Early Access To Be Available to SuperGrok Users, Elon Musk Confirms Next-Gen xAI Chatbot to Launched in Another Week or So After Improvements.

Qwen3 Quantised Models Launched by Alibaba's AI Company Qwen

