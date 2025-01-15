Realme is set to launch the Realme 14 Pro series 5G in India on January 16, which will include the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G smartphones. The company has been teasing these smartphones on social media by highlighting their features. In a post, Realme said, "With the massive 6,000mAh Titan Battery on the Realme 14 Pro Series 5G, you’ll stay powered up for hours on end." It is expected that both the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G smartphones will be equipped with 6,000mAh battery. The Realme 14 Pro 5G is expected to be priced at around INR 26,999, and the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G may come at a price of around INR 29,999. iPhone 14 Price Drop: iPhone 14 Now Available at Discount Price During Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025 in India.

Realme 14 Pro series 5G Battery

When your battery lasts longer than your relationship! With the massive 6000mAh Titan Battery on the #realme14ProSeries5G, you’ll stay powered up for hours on end. Launching tomorrow, 12 Noon. Know more:https://t.co/vQV3iG8O7N https://t.co/FvbS1Zt6jX pic.twitter.com/cwE9yOqZNh — realme (@realmeIndia) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)