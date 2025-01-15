New Delhi, January 15: iPhone 14 price in India reduced during Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025. Apple's smartphone is available at a much lower rate than its launch price. The entry-level smartphone from Apple's 2022 iPhone 14 series is still considered as a good choice by some users in terms of performance, camera, design, and brand value.

Flipkart Republic Day 2025 or Monumental Sale listed various smartphones from multiple brands like Samsung, OnePlus, POCO, Xiaomi, and others. Flipkart is currently offering an attractive deal on the iPhone 14 model, featuring discounts along with additional offers for customers using bank cards and exchange options. iPhone 16 Pro Flipkart Discounts: Apple’s Premium Smartphone Available at Massive Price Cut During Flipkart Republic Day 2025 Sale in India.

iPhone 14 Specifications and Features

The iPhone 14 is powered by A15 Bionic Chip, featuring a 6-core CPU scoring around 8,00,000 on AnTuTu benchmarks. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, The iPhone 14 comes with a dual-camera set at the rea, which includes two 12 MP cameras, along with a 12 MP front camera. The iPhone 14 is equipped with a 3,279mAh battery. It comes with a variety of sensors, including Face ID for secure facial recognition, a barometer, a high dynamic range gyroscope, a high-g accelerometer, a proximity sensor, and dual ambient light sensors. Additionally, the iPhone 14 is IP68 rated for resistant to dust and water splashes. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025 Goes Live for Plus Members; Check Deals, Offers on iPhone 16 Series, Samsung Galaxy Smartphones and More From Flipkart Monumental Sale.

iPhone 14 Price Drop at Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025

The iPhone 14 was initially priced at INR 59,990 for the 128GB storage variant in India. At the Flipkart Republic Day Sale (Monumental Sale), it is available for INR 50,999. Additionally, interested customers can take advantage of bank and exchange offers to further lower the price of the iPhone. Customers can also use the exchange offer to get up to INR 36,200 off on the iPhone 14. Customers can receive a 10% discount of up to INR 1,500 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions for purchases of at least INR 4,999. Additionally, there is a 10% discount of up to INR 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions.

