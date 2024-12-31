Redmi India has announced its Redmi 14C 5G launch is on January 6, 2025. The smartphone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone will feature a 6.68-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi 14C 5G will be available in Starlight Blue, Stardust Purple, and Stargaze Black colour options. The Redmi 14C 5G may be equipped with a 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone will likely run on HyperOS, based on Android 14. iPhone SE 4 Price Leaked Before Launch in 2025, Suggesting Apple’s Compact and Budget-Friendly Smartphone Will Cost More: Report.

Redmi 14C 5G Launch with 3 Colour Options

Introducing the Premium Starlight Design in: 💙 Starlight Blue 💜 Stardust Purple 🖤 Stargaze Black This New Year, make a Style Resolution to shine brighter than ever with the #2025G Smartphone! Launching on 6th January 2025. Get notified: https://t.co/kUp6U9oLHq pic.twitter.com/JhuU60PYqN — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 30, 2024

