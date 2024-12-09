Redmi Note 14 series, Redmi Buds 6 and Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speakers are set to launch today in India, offering new features and specifications. The highly anticipated Xiaomi smartphone series will include Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus. The lineup is expected to start at INR 19,000, and the higher variant will likely be available at around INR 30,000. Redmi Note 14 series will compete with other smartphones in the segment, offering features like a 50 MP primary camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, and HyperOS 2, including several AI features. The series is expected to have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Apple May Launch Next iPad Pro With M5 Chipset in 2025; Know What To Expect.

Xiaomi Note 14 Series Alongwith Redmi Buds 6, and Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speakers Launching Today

