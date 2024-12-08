New Delhi, December 8: Apple is expected to launch next-gen iPad Pro with the M5 chipset in 2025. The new model will bring upgrades and improvements. According to reports, the iPad Pro with the M5 processor will enter mass production in 2025. The upcoming device is anticipated to enhance performance with advancements in hardware and software.

Apple has not shared any official information regarding the specific date when they will launch the next-gen iPad Pro. As per a Medium post by Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPad Pro equipped with the M5 processor is expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2025. The timeline matches Apple's usual pattern of releasing new iPad models approximately every 18 months. Additionally, China's BYD Electronics might be the exclusive assembler of Apple's upcoming display-equipped HomePod. Samsung Galaxy Triple-Foldable Smartphone Likely To Launch in 2026; Check Details.

As per multiple reports, Apple has placed order for M5 chipset from TSMC as it starts working on the production of its next-generation processor. The M5 series is anticipated to include an improved ARM architecture to enhance performance and efficiency. Additionally, these chipsets are expected to be produced using TSMC's advanced 3-nanometer process technology.

The M5 chipset is expected to replace the M4 chipset, which is currently used in the current iPad Pro models. Customers can expect enhancements in processing power and energy efficiency with the introduction of the M5 chipset in the next iPad Pro. Lava Blaze Duo Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The iPad Pro was last updated in May 2024. It introduced several new features. It now includes an M4 chipset, which boosts its performance, and has slimmer bezels that give it a more modern look. The device runs on the iPadOS 17 operating system and customers can choose storage options of up to 2TB. The base variant with an 11-inch display and Wi-Fi connectivity starts at INR 99,900. If you are looking for a larger display, the 13-inch version is available for INR 1,29,900 for the Wi-Fi variant.

