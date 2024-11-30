Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Praises Elon Musk and Calls Him ‘Edison of Our Era’, Says His Efforts via DOGE Could Revolutionise United States

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff praised Elon Musk and called him the "Edison of our Era". He said that Musk could revolutionise government through DOGE (The Department of Government Efficiency). He also emphasised that tech billionaire Elon Musk could help the government save USD 2 trillion and make a more innovative and learner system, making the United States a "future-ready" nation and reshaping the world. Sam Altman’s 2023 Salary Revealed: OpenAI CEO Earned USD 76,001, Moderately Increased Compared to
'Not the Shooting of Rohit Shetty's Film!' Scooter Rider Lands on Moving Truck's Hood After Hitting Divider, Miraculously Escapes Death, Video Goes Viral
Rosa Parks Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Honours the Contributions of the Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks
Women-Centric Cash Schemes: Know About Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra, Gruha Lakshmi Yojana in Karnataka and Others