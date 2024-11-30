Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Praises Elon Musk and Calls Him ‘Edison of Our Era’, Says His Efforts via DOGE Could Revolutionise United States

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff praised Elon Musk and called him the "Edison of our Era". He said that Musk could revolutionise government through DOGE (The Department of Government Efficiency). He also emphasised that tech billionaire Elon Musk could help the government save USD 2 trillion and make a more innovative and learner system, making the United States a "future-ready" nation and reshaping the world. Sam Altman’s 2023 Salary Revealed: OpenAI CEO Earned USD 76,001, Moderately Increased Compared to 2022, Says Report.

Marc Benioff's Statement on Elon Musk and Department of Government Efficiency

Elon Musk, the Edison of our era, could revolutionize government through DOGE: Imagine $2T in savings, a leaner, smarter system, & a future-ready nation. If Elon makes the USA as innovative as Tesla, SpaceX, & X, it could reshape our country & world. ❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/SgyUCRI88E — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 30, 2024

