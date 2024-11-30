Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Praises Elon Musk and Calls Him ‘Edison of Our Era’, Says His Efforts via DOGE Could Revolutionise United States

Marc Benioff praised Elon Musk and even called him "Edison of our Era". Besides, Salesforce CEO said that the tech billionaire could revolutionise the United States and the world.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Praises Elon Musk and Calls Him ‘Edison of Our Era’, Says His Efforts via DOGE Could Revolutionise United States
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff (Photo Credits: Official WEbsite)
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 30, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff praised Elon Musk and called him the "Edison of our Era". He said that Musk could revolutionise government through DOGE (The Department of Government Efficiency). He also emphasised that tech billionaire Elon Musk could help the government save USD 2 trillion and make a more innovative and learner system, making the United States a "future-ready" nation and reshaping the world. Sam Altman’s 2023 Salary Revealed: OpenAI CEO Earned USD 76,001, Moderately Increased Compared to

  • Lifestyle
    Raashii Khanna Birthday: Fashionable Pics of the Actress that Are Worth the Whistle (View Pics) Raashii Khanna Birthday: Fashionable Pics of the Actress that Are Worth the Whistle (View Pics)
  • Viral
    'Not the Shooting of Rohit Shetty's Film!' Scooter Rider Lands on Moving Truck's Hood After Hitting Divider, Miraculously Escapes Death, Video Goes Viral 'Not the Shooting of Rohit Shetty's Film!' Scooter Rider Lands on Moving Truck's Hood After Hitting Divider, Miraculously Escapes Death, Video Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    Rosa Parks Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Honours the Contributions of the Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks Rosa Parks Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Honours the Contributions of the Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks
  • Videos
    Women-Centric Cash Schemes: Know About Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra, Gruha Lakshmi Yojana in Karnataka and Others Women-Centric Cash Schemes: Know About Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra, Gruha Lakshmi Yojana in Karnataka and Others
    • Close
    Search

    Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Praises Elon Musk and Calls Him ‘Edison of Our Era’, Says His Efforts via DOGE Could Revolutionise United States

    Marc Benioff praised Elon Musk and even called him "Edison of our Era". Besides, Salesforce CEO said that the tech billionaire could revolutionise the United States and the world.

    Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Praises Elon Musk and Calls Him ‘Edison of Our Era’, Says His Efforts via DOGE Could Revolutionise United States
    Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff (Photo Credits: Official WEbsite)
    Socially Team Latestly| Nov 30, 2024 11:04 AM IST

    Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff praised Elon Musk and called him the "Edison of our Era". He said that Musk could revolutionise government through DOGE (The Department of Government Efficiency). He also emphasised that tech billionaire Elon Musk could help the government save USD 2 trillion and make a more innovative and learner system, making the United States a "future-ready" nation and reshaping the world. Sam Altman’s 2023 Salary Revealed: OpenAI CEO Earned USD 76,001, Moderately Increased Compared to 2022, Says Report.

    Marc Benioff's Statement on Elon Musk and Department of Government Efficiency

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Department of Government Efficiency doge Elon Musk Marc Benioff Mark Benioff Salesforce Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff United States US
    You might also like
    Grok App Launching Soon: Elon Musk Confirms Introducing Mobile Application for His xAI’s Chatbot
    -->

    Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Praises Elon Musk and Calls Him ‘Edison of Our Era’, Says His Efforts via DOGE Could Revolutionise United States

    Marc Benioff praised Elon Musk and even called him "Edison of our Era". Besides, Salesforce CEO said that the tech billionaire could revolutionise the United States and the world.

    Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Praises Elon Musk and Calls Him ‘Edison of Our Era’, Says His Efforts via DOGE Could Revolutionise United States
    Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff (Photo Credits: Official WEbsite)
    Socially Team Latestly| Nov 30, 2024 11:04 AM IST

    Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff praised Elon Musk and called him the "Edison of our Era". He said that Musk could revolutionise government through DOGE (The Department of Government Efficiency). He also emphasised that tech billionaire Elon Musk could help the government save USD 2 trillion and make a more innovative and learner system, making the United States a "future-ready" nation and reshaping the world. Sam Altman’s 2023 Salary Revealed: OpenAI CEO Earned USD 76,001, Moderately Increased Compared to 2022, Says Report.

    Marc Benioff's Statement on Elon Musk and Department of Government Efficiency

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Department of Government Efficiency doge Elon Musk Marc Benioff Mark Benioff Salesforce Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff United States US
    You might also like
    Grok App Launching Soon: Elon Musk Confirms Introducing Mobile Application for His xAI’s Chatbot
    Technology

    Grok App Launching Soon: Elon Musk Confirms Introducing Mobile Application for His xAI’s Chatbot
    Shocking! Florida Rock Musician Prince Midnight Carves Guitar out of Dead Uncle’s Skeleton, Pays Tribute to Him With Song (Watch Video)
    Entertainment

    Shocking! Florida Rock Musician Prince Midnight Carves Guitar out of Dead Uncle’s Skeleton, Pays Tribute to Him With Song (Watch Video)
    Thanksgiving 2024: Elon Musk and Donald Trump Dance to YMCA Song During Thanksgiving Event at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Viral Video Surfaces
    World

    Thanksgiving 2024: Elon Musk and Donald Trump Dance to YMCA Song During Thanksgiving Event at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Viral Video Surfaces
    Grok App Launching Soon: Elon Musk Confirms Introducing Mobile Application for His xAI’s Chatbot
    Technology

    Grok App Launching Soon: Elon Musk Confirms Introducing Mobile Application for His xAI’s Chatbot
    Shocking! Florida Rock Musician Prince Midnight Carves Guitar out of Dead Uncle’s Skeleton, Pays Tribute to Him With Song (Watch Video)
    Entertainment

    Shocking! Florida Rock Musician Prince Midnight Carves Guitar out of Dead Uncle’s Skeleton, Pays Tribute to Him With Song (Watch Video)
    Thanksgiving 2024: Elon Musk and Donald Trump Dance to YMCA Song During Thanksgiving Event at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Viral Video Surfaces
    World

    Thanksgiving 2024: Elon Musk and Donald Trump Dance to YMCA Song During Thanksgiving Event at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Viral Video Surfaces
    Missouri Shocker: Woman, Her 2-Month-Old Baby Shot Dead by Cops After She Lunges at Them With Knife, Horrific Video Surfaces
    World

    Missouri Shocker: Woman, Her 2-Month-Old Baby Shot Dead by Cops After She Lunges at Them With Knife, Horrific Video Surfaces

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    SSC MTS
    20K+ searches
    Bloody Beggar
    10K+ searches
    Fengal Cyclone
    10K+ searches
    Iga świątek
    5K+ searches
    Murlidhar Mohol
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    y.com/socially/india/news/chennai-rains-cyclone-fengal-triggers-heavy-downpour-waterlogging-across-the-city-watch-videos-6456129.html" title="Chennai Rains: Cyclone Fengal Triggers Heavy Downpour, Waterlogging Across the City (Watch Videos)" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

    Chennai Rains: Cyclone Fengal Triggers Heavy Downpour, Waterlogging Across the City (Watch Videos)

    Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    SSC MTS
    20K+ searches
    Bloody Beggar
    10K+ searches
    Fengal Cyclone
    10K+ searches
    Iga świątek
    5K+ searches
    Murlidhar Mohol
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot