San Francisco, November 30: Sam Altman, who is leading the ChatGPT developer OpenAI as the CEO, received a modest increase in his 2023 salary. As mentioned by a report, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman earned USD 73,546 in 2022, which slightly increased in 2023. He boasts a USD 2 billion net worth.

While earning nearly USD 70,000, Altman claimed no equity. According to a report by Business Today, the OpenAI CEO took only the "minimum health benefits." OpenAI has made drastic steps in the field of artificial intelligence, offering unique products like ChatGPT and Sora AI video generator and also promising a new era of AGI (artificial general intelligence).

The report mentioned that compared to other executives, Sam Altman took home a slightly increased salary of USD 76,001. In 2023, the former executives who played a major role in firing Altman earned more salary. Former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever earned USD 322,201 last year. He was one of the most notable names when Sam Altman was fired from the company's board.

Ilya Sutskever's salary hike made him one of the highly paid individuals listed in the filing, as per the report. The report highlighted that Emmett Shear, Twitch co-founder and interim CEO at the time of Altman's ouster, received USD 3,270 for the brief time he served from November 19 to November 29. According to the filing, Emmett's salary was paid for 10 days despite serving only three days. This amounted to USD 338.1 per day.

On the other hand, OpenAI began initiatives for charity and ethical funding. It also expanded the journalism grants at New York University and supported AI-based and supported AI-based economic opportunities via Operation Hope, a non-profit organisation based in Atlanta. The company also issued grants to the University of Michigan and Harvard, an institution based in East Asia. OpenAI's non-profit listed net assets increased to USD 21 million as the company raised USD 6.6 billion in October 2024.

