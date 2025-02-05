Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong is expected to meet with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang during the upcoming Nvidia GTC AI conference 2025 event. The event is scheduled to take place from March 17th to 21st, which will see a gathering of developers from across the world. It offers an opportunity for developers to enhance their technical skills, collaborate with industry leaders, and gain insights from leading experts in the tech field. GTC 2025 will showcase real-world applications of AI and its benefits to industries. Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Discusses AI Roadmap With Indian Startup Founders and Investors During India Visit.

Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong Might Meet NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at the GTC 2025

Rumor: Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong is said to meet with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at NVIDIA GTC 2025, which will be held from the 17th to the 21st of next month.https://t.co/tVT6HMQUCH — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) February 5, 2025

