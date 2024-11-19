Perplexity AI has launched its new "Perplexity Shopping" for all users. According to the company, it is a one-stop solution where users can research and purchase products. Perplexity Shopping is the company's leap towards serving its users. Perplexity AI said that the new initiative would allow the users to get seamless native actions right from the answer and would likely make shopping 10x more fun. Google’s AI Chatbot Gemini Asks Indian Student To Die, Disturbing Response to Young User Seeking Help for Homework Goes Viral (Check Tweet).

Perplexity Shopping Launched for Research and Product Purchase

Introducing Perplexity Shopping: a one-stop solution where you can research and purchase products. It marks a big leap forward in how we serve our users – empowering seamless native actions right from an answer. Shopping online just got 10x more easy and fun. pic.twitter.com/gjMZO6VIzQ — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) November 18, 2024

