The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 mission aboard its PSLV-C59 launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The Proba-3 mission, led by ESA, is designed to study the Sun’s corona—the hottest and outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere. Facilitated by ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), this mission marks a milestone in space science and technology. ISRO’s PSLV-XL Rocket To Launch European Space Agency’s Proba-3 Sun Observation Mission Today From Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO Proba 3 Mission Launched Successfully

'Lift Off Achieved'

#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh PSLV-C59 vehicle is carrying the Proba-3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit as a Dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) (Visuals:… pic.twitter.com/WU4u8caPZO — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

