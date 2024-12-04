New Delhi, December 4: The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-XL rocket is all set to launch the European Space Agency (ESA) Proba-3 Sun observation mission on Wednesday.

The PSLV-C59/Proba-3 mission will take flight on Wednesday at 4:08 pm from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota. “Liftoff Day is Here!,” ISRO shared in a post on social media platform X. ISRO Proba-3 Mission Launch Date and Time: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming of European Space Agency's Spacecraft's Launch From Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota?

“PSLV-C59, showcasing the proven expertise of ISRO, is ready to deliver ESA’s Proba-3 satellites into orbit,” ISRO said. Proba-3 aims to study the Sun’s faint corona closer to the solar rim. It is an in-orbit demonstration (IOD) mission of the ESA, which aims to demonstrate precise formation flying.

It consists of 2 spacecraft -- the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC) -- and will be launched together in a stacked configuration aboard the PSLV-XL rocket, the ISRO noted. It is the 61st flight of PSLV and the 26th using PSLV-XL configuration.

The spacecraft will create a 144-metre-long instrument known as a solar coronagraph, enabling scientists to study the Sun's corona which is difficult to observe due to the brightness of the solar disk. Being carried into a highly elliptical orbit will allow the pair to reach 60,000 km from Earth and descend as close as 600 km during each orbit.

The high-altitude orbit will help the satellites perform formation flying for about six hours at peak altitude -- where Earth’s gravitational influence is reduced -- lowering propellant consumption and allowing for optimal positioning control.

ESA’s Proba-3 will be the first mission to launch from India since the Proba-1 mission in 2001, underscoring deepening space collaboration. The Proba-3 satellites were flown to the Chennai airport from Liege in Belgium, following which they were trucked to the spaceport at Sriharikota. PSLV-C59 vehicle will carry the Proba-3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit as a dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). The launch also reflects India’s growing contributions to global space exploration. PROBA-3 Mission Satellites: ISRO To Launch Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C59 From Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Today.

“This mission, powered by NSIL with ISRO’s engineering excellence, reflects the strength of international collaboration. A proud milestone in India’s space journey and a shining example of global partnerships,” ISRO said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).