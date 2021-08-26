NASA Hubble Space Telescope shared a video on its Instagram handle capturing a unique three-dimensional view of Arp 273 that is spread far across space and time. The two interacting galaxies, by their mutual gravitational pull, have formed a beautiful galactic masterpiece that looks like a 'cosmic rose'. These galaxies are lying in the constellation Andromeda for around 300 million light-years.

Have a look at this cosmic beauty!

