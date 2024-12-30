NASA is closely monitoring the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA), a vast region between South America and southwest Africa where Earth's magnetic field is unusually weak. Described as a "dent" or "pothole" in the magnetic field, the SAA has baffled scientists for years. While it doesn't affect life on Earth, the anomaly poses a significant risk to spacecraft, particularly those in low-Earth orbit, as they pass through the weakened magnetic zone. NASA Confirms Parker Solar Probe Spacecraft Is ‘Safe’ After Becoming 1st ‘Human-Made Object’ To Fly Close to Sun.

NASA Keeping Eye on Mysterious Weakening in Earth’s Magnetic Field

NEW: NASA has been monitoring a strange anomaly in Earth's magnetic field: a giant region of lower magnetic intensity in the skies above the planet, stretching out between South America and southwest Africa - ScienceAlert pic.twitter.com/LLpI6FpsI5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)