NASA has recently shared a video that everybody is talking about. The agency cleared people's misconceptions about space and sound and unveiled a clip that has the sound of an enormous black hole. The audio from the space is as spooky as you would think of and is in the listenable format for human ears. The viral tweet reads, "The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound." ‘Supermassive Black Holes’ Found by the Astronomers, Inside Dying Galaxies.

Sound Of Black Hole!

The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21, 2022

