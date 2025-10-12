Starship Flight 11 is scheduled to take off from Texas Starbase on Monday at 5 PM CT (Central Time), which will be 3:30 AM IST on October 14, 2025. SpaceX will launch Starship Flight 11 to conduct various tests, such as engine restarts, landing procedures, and heat shield performance. These tests will help prepare for future Mars missions by SpaceX. Elon Musk reacted, 'Starship flight on Monday ~5 PM CT,' to the post by SpaceX, which is set to use the Super Heavy Booster to check the landing burn sequence for its five Raptor engines. Elon Musk-Run SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 28 Starlink Satellites From California.

Elon Musk Reacts As SpaceX Targets October 11 for Starship Flight 11 Launch

Starship flight on Monday ~5pm CT https://t.co/EoRAnU6Vmj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2025

