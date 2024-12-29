SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully completed back-to-back missions from California and Florida. The rocket delivered 22 Starlink satellites to orbit to expand the internet connection. The launches also included Astranis's "From One to Many" mission. These milestones mark the company's 132nd and 133rd launches of the year. The missions demonstrate SpaceX's continued expansion of its satellite network and orbital capabilities. Elon Musk's aerospace company is set to launch Starship 7 in January 2025. Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Successfully Completes ’Hotfire Test' Paving Way for Its Launch.

