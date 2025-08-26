SpaceX is getting ready for the third launch attempt of its Starship Flight 10 rocket after two earlier efforts were called off. The first attempt was halted due to a ground systems issue that required troubleshooting, while the second was cancelled because of unfavourable weather conditions. On August 26 at 5:32 AM IST, SpaceX posted on X(formerly Twitter) and said, “Standing down from today’s flight test attempt due to weather. Starship team is determining the next best available opportunity to fly.” The Elon Musk-run SpaceX confirmed that the tenth flight test of Starship is expected to take place on August 26. The launch window will open at 6:30 PM CT on August 26 (Tuesday, August 27 at 5:00 AM IST). Sharing further details, SpaceX stated, "After completing the investigations into the loss of Starship on its ninth flight test and the Ship 36 static fire anomaly, hardware and operational changes have been made to increase reliability.” The live stream of Starship 10’s flight test will begin at around 4:25 AM IST on August 27, and viewers can follow the broadcast through SpaceX’s official X account. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Announces Massive Upgrade to Upcoming Starship Launch Vehicle in 2027, Says, ‘Starship V4 Vehicle Will Have 42 Engines’.

Starship 10 Launch Live Streaming Link

