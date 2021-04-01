According to NASA, it has been confirmed that Uranus is giving off X-rays! In a new study, astronomers have detected X-rays coming from Uranus for the very first time. NASA discovered this with help of its @nasachandraxray. The 7th planet from the Sun and its rings appear to scatter the sun’s X-rays to produce these X-rays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)