Just a day after suing Universal Music Group (UMG) for using bots and paying music platforms like Spotify to "artificially inflate" the spread of Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us", the Canadian rapper has now filed a second lawsuit against the music giants. This time, the "Hotline Bling" rapper accuses UMG of failing to stop the release of the track, which falsely accuses him of being a "sex offender". According to the new filing, Drake claims UMG was aware of accusations such as "certified paedophile" and "predator" made against the rapper in the track but still chose to release it. The music giants are yet to respond to the new defamation case filed by Drake. Drake Sues UMG and Spotify for Using Bots To ‘Artificially Inflate’ Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Track ‘Not Like Us’; Netizens React to the Lawsuit and Call It ‘The Most Un-Hip Hop Thing’.

Drake Files New Lawsuit Against UMG for Defamation

Drake has launched a second legal action against UMG over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” In this move, Drake accuses UMG of defamation and claiming it could have stopped the release of a song “falsely accusing him of being a sex offender.” Drake’s reps claim: “UMG designed,… pic.twitter.com/HjhmOvphx1 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 26, 2024

