TECNO Pop 9 Sale in India Starts Tomorrow; Check Key Specifications, Features and Price of This Entry-Level Smartphone

TECNO Pop 9 sale will begin in India on November 26, 2024. The device was launched at a starting price of INR 6,499 with an offer of INR 200 off. TECNO Pop 9 comes with a MediaTek Helio G50 mobile processor, a 90Hz refresh rate display and an IP54 water and dust resistance rating. The entry-level smartphone from TECNO also comes with dual-stereo speakers and a dynamic punch-hole display with notifications like the dynamic island of the iPhone. TECNO promised three years of lag-free performance. TECNO Pop 9 has 6GB RAM 64GB ROM that can be expanded to 1TB using micro SD card. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Tomorrow in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite; Check Key Specifications and Features of Realme’s New Flagship Smartphone.

TECNO Pop 9 Sale To Start Tomorrow

Enter a world of amazement. When you’ve got limitless entertainment ✌️#TECNOPOP9 is your gateway to #LiveLimitless. Sale starts on 26th Nov, 12 Noon. Check it out 👉 https://t.co/kkBHSEqlN2#TECNOMobile pic.twitter.com/oY7QO4YmzU — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) November 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)