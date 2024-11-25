TECNO Pop 9 Sale in India Starts Tomorrow; Check Key Specifications, Features and Price of This Entry-Level Smartphone

The TECNO Pop 9 entry-level smartphone goes on sale in India tomorrow; take a look at its key specifications, features, and price.

TECNO Pop 9 Sale in India Starts Tomorrow; Check Key Specifications, Features and Price of This Entry-Level Smartphone
TECNO Pop 9 Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 25, 2024 05:13 PM IST

TECNO Pop 9 sale will begin in India on November 26, 2024. The device was launched at a starting price of INR 6,499 with an offer of INR 200 off. TECNO Pop 9 comes with a MediaTek Helio G50 mobile processor, a 90Hz refresh rate display and an IP54 water and dust resistance rating. The entry-level smartphone from TECNO also comes with dual-stereo speakers and a dynamic punch-hole display with notifications like the dynamic island of the iPhone. TECNO promised three years of lag-free performance. TECNO Pop 9 has 6GB RAM 64GB ROM that can be expanded to 1TB using micro SD card. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Tomorrow in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite; Check Key Specifications and Features of Realme’s New Flagship Smartphone.

TECNO Pop 9 Sale To Start Tomorrow

    TECNO Pop 9 sale will begin in India on November 26, 2024. The device was launched at a starting price of INR 6,499 with an offer of INR 200 off. TECNO Pop 9 comes with a MediaTek Helio G50 mobile processor, a 90Hz refresh rate display and an IP54 water and dust resistance rating. The entry-level smartphone from TECNO also comes with dual-stereo speakers and a dynamic punch-hole display with notifications like the dynamic island of the iPhone. TECNO promised three years of lag-free performance. TECNO Pop 9 has 6GB RAM 64GB ROM that can be expanded to 1TB using micro SD card.

