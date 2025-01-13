Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently joined Joe Rogan on his podcast, addressing various topics. Zuckerberg criticised Apple for not being able to invent anything lately. He said, "I feel like they haven't really invented anything great in a while. It's like Steve Jobs invented the iPhone and now they're just kind of sitting on it 20 years later." Meta CEO did not just stop here; he further added that the iPhone maker Apple was basically "squeezing people" to make more money. Mark Zuckerberg also took on Apple when it launched the Vision Pro headset, calling it an expensive product compared to Meta Quest 3, which was a "better product", according to him. Elon Musk Criticises British Justice System, Says Taxi Driver Jailed for Over 7 Years for Social Media Post, Other Guy Who Raped 9-Year-Old Only 6 Months.

