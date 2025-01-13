Elon Musk took on the British justice system and said that it was "deeply broken", addressing how a social media post landed a person in jail for seven years. The tech billionaire replied to an X post of taxi driver Andrew Mclntyre, who was jailed for seven and a half years over Southport's social media posts. The post said, "This is Keir Starmer's England". Elon Musk stretched that the other guy was sentenced mere 6 months for raping a 9-year-old child. He said that the British justice system was broken. Los Angeles Wildfires: Elon Musk Says Cybertruck Deliveries To Be Delayed in California; Deploys Tesla, SpaceX Personnel With Cybertrucks To Provide Free WiFi and Food To Affected Residents (See Pics).

Elon Musk Criticised British Justice System, Saying Person Got Jailed for 7 Year for Social Media Post

This guy was sentenced to 7 years in prison for social media posts. The other guy was sentenced to a mere 6 months for raping a 9-year-old child! British “justice” system is deeply broken. https://t.co/8g2TMdLipV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2025

