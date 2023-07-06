Threads, a new application developed by Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Instagram, has been unveiled as a direct competitor to Twitter. Threads offer users the ability to share text, and links, and engage in conversations by replying to or reposting messages from fellow users. With Threads, users can effortlessly migrate their follower lists and account names from Instagram, the widely popular photo and video-sharing platform owned by Meta. Boasting over 2 billion users, including renowned brands, celebrities, and content creators, Instagram serves as a robust foundation for this new application. Threads App Launch on July 6: All You Need To Know About Meta's Twitter Competitor.

Threads App Launched:

✨ Threads is here – a new app where you can share updates and join convos ✨ Use your Instagram account to log in and get started 🎉 https://t.co/eEyTigO7WB pic.twitter.com/mCNsx33ZVg — Instagram (@instagram) July 5, 2023

