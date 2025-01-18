US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he is “most likely” to grant TikTok a 90-day extension to avoid a potential ban in the United States. Speaking to NBC, Trump stated, “The 90-day extension is something that will most likely be done, because it’s appropriate.” He hinted at making the formal announcement on Monday, after his inauguration. The potential ban stems from concerns over data security and TikTok’s ties to China. This move would provide the platform additional time to address national security concerns and comply with US regulations. TikTok Ban Imminent in US: List of Countries Where ByteDance’s Short-Video Making App Is Banned Over Risk of Cybersecurity and Privacy.

Trump Likely to Grant TikTok 90-Day Reprieve After Taking Office

