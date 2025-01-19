ByteDance has officially shut down three of its popular apps in the United States. Following the earlier shutdown of TikTok and the social media platform Lemon8, CapCut, a widely used video editing app, has also been taken offline. Users now face access restrictions, with both platforms showing notifications regarding their unavailability. Lemon8, the social media app, announced it would work with President Trump to find a solution to reinstate the app once he takes office. Similarly, CapCut reassured users that efforts are underway to restore the service in the U.S., offering users the option to manage account data and seek support through email. The shutdowns come as part of growing concerns over data privacy and national security in the ongoing U.S.-China tensions. Will TikTok Be Banned in US on 19th January 2025? What We Know So Far About China’s ByteDance-Owned Video Sharing App’s Probable Shutdown in America.

Along with TikTok, ByteDance Shuts Down CapCut and Lemon8

Lemon8, another popular app with links to ByteDance, has also shut down in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/LJ3KmYVA3w — BNO News (@BNONews) January 19, 2025

BREAKING: CapCut, a popular video editing app owned by ByteDance, has shut down in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/PT6EbBlRhn — BNO News (@BNONews) January 19, 2025

