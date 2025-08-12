Vivo V60 price in India is leaked ahead of its launch. The smartphone will be launched today in India, and its live stream event will start at 12 PM IST. As per a tipster (@saaaanjjjuuu), the VIVO V60 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is expected to be priced at INR 36,999, while the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is likely to be priced at INR 38,999. The variant featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage may be available for INR 40,999, and the smartphone with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is rumoured to be priced at INR 45,999. Apart from that, the Vivo V60 will come with a 50MP ZEISS super telephoto camera and a 50MP front camera. It may be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Vi 5G Services in Agra: Vodafone Idea Announces Launch of Its 5G Services in Agra Starting Tomorrow; Check Introductory Offer and Other Details.

Vivo V60 Price in India Leaked

VIVO V60 Pricing leaked ahead of launch : 8/128GB :- ₹36,999 8/256GB :- ₹38,999 12/256GB :- ₹40,999 16/512GB :- ₹45,999 Thoughts? — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) August 12, 2025

