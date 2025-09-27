Vivo X300 is reportedly spotted on the BIS certification website. Vivo may soon confirm the launch details of the Vivo X300. The listing hints that the smartphone may arrive in the Indian market soon. As per a tipster (@saaaanjjjuuu) post on X (formerly Twitter), read, "VIVO X300 is listed on the BIS Certification site." The model number seems to be V2515. The Vivo X300 might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. It is likely to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone may come with a 200MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope lens. It is also expected to offer either an IP68 or IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. OnePlus 15 Confirmed To Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor; Check Details.

Vivo X300 Listed on BIS Certification

VIVO X300 is listed on the BIS Certification site: Key specs: - 6.3" 1.5k 120Hz LTPO OLED - MTK 9500 - 200MP Samsung HPB + 50MP UW + 50MP (LYT-602, 3x periscope) - V3+ imaging chip, Zeiss T* coating - IP68/69 Should I buy it after the launch? pic.twitter.com/61UhB46coh — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) September 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)