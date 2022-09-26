On Monday, messaging app WhatsApp brought in some good news for its users. Taking to Twitter, WhatsApp said that users can create and send a call link to anyone on WhatsApp, even if the other person is not on the contact list. "Add the link to an invite or send in a chat, now planning and joining calls is easier than ever," WhatsApp said. Instagram Rolls Out New Feature, Users Can Now Enjoy Longer Uninterrupted Stories.

Now Make Calls to Anyone on WhatsApp

Planning a call with long-distance friends? Need to chat live last minute? Now you can create and send a call link to anyone on WhatsApp, even if they’re not in your contacts 🔗 Add the link to an invite or send in a chat, now planning and joining calls is easier than ever. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 26, 2022

