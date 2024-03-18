Microsoft released the Windows 11 update 'KB5035853' on March 12, 2024. Microsoft posted details about the Windows 11 update version "OS Builds 22621.3296 and 22631.3296" on its official website. The company also announced New dates for the end of non-security updates for Windows 11, version 22H2". Many users have started complaining about getting an error called "Windows Blue Screen", also known as BSOD, on their computers and laptops. Users posted on X sharing details about facing the BSOD issue and tips on resolving it. A report by WindowsLatest website also confirmed that the users are facing BSOD issues with latest Windows 11 update. Grok AI Now Open-Sourced by Elon Musk’s xAI Company, Will Rival With OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini; Check Details.

Windows BSOD Issue Reported by User on X:

i tried it again because i REALLY need it for university works cuz windows jus goes blue screen whenever i have my laptop unplugged, im one step ahead this attempt but ion think it's any further than that. gpu passthrough is rather confusing on this device. https://t.co/rbRbr8WXGu — Δeltamas (@PolisiKenangan) March 15, 2024

Blue Screen of Death Error in Windows:

"Im coming im coming im-" *Windows blue screen* — Myst 🇦🇷 (@AGuyNamedMyst) March 14, 2024

BSOD issue in Windows:

Nothing like updating Windows and having the computer immediately blue screen after restarting — Elusia (@Pillowbard) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)