Microsoft is holding its annual conference today. This year, the company will announce the latest developments in integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into Microsoft's applications. The event will showcase the latest breakthroughs in coding and app development. The Microsoft Build 2023 will also offer Windows 11 and Bing Ai Updates. The company might also unveil Visual Studio with AI capabilities. In total, 19 speakers (including CEO Satya Nadella) are expected to speak at the event.

Where To Watch Microsoft Build 2023

The Microsoft Build 2023 will be live-streamed on YouTube, which will start today at 9:13 PM IST. It will continue till May 25. People attending in person have to register online. The registration fee is $1,525. Google Labs Opens Doors for All Interested AI Testers; Learn What It Offers and How To Sign Up To Participate in Google’s Numerous AI Tools.

Microsoft Build 2023 Livestream Free

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)