Mumbai, March 18: Elon Musk's AI company xAI has now open-sourced Grok AI for all. When it was released in November 2023, Grok AI was available to only a limited number of people, including limited X premium subscribers. The tech billionaire announced the open-source Grok AI during a podcast episode with Lex Friedman and confirmed on March 11, 2024.

On the official website, the xAI announced, "We are releasing the weights and architecture of our 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, Grok-1." The website said that the Grok-1, a 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, was released back in November 2023. The company said, "This is the raw base model checkpoint from Grok-1 pre training phase, " conducted in October 2023. Elon Musk’s Artificial Intelligence Startup Company ‘xAI’ To Open-Source Grok AI Chatbot: Reports.

Elon Musk Announcement To Open-Source GrokAI:

This week, @xAI will open source Grok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2024

Grok AI Open-Sourced Now; Check Announcement:

NEWS: Grok has been open Sourced Its weights are now in bio. pic.twitter.com/dm6zWAbgxu — X News Daily (@xDaily) March 17, 2024

Elon Musk's xAI Open-Sources Grok AI Model:

Grok AI Model Details

Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, announced that the base model trained on large amounts of data needs to be fine-tuned for any particular task. Grok AI model with 25% weights active on the given token. Further, the company said that Grok is trained from scratch by xAI using a custom training stack on top of JAX and Rust.

Companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google have open-sourced their AI models, such as ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini (Previously Bard), for experimental and research purposes. They were released to get feedback from users and improve the final versions. The open-sourced models are limited in capabilities and provide primary responses to users. Starship Rocket Will Be on Mars in Next Five Years, Says Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Open-Source AI Chatbots

Other models include Bionic GPT, Mistral AI, GPT-Neo, Falcon and others. Grok AI was said to compete with other successful models like ChatGPT and Gemini, providing better responses and real-time information. Elon Musk recently sued OpenAI over breaching the founding agreement about open-sourcing artificial intelligence. Users can visit the Github website, download weighs, and check the codes and license of Elon Musk's Grok AI. Now, after open-sourcing the AI chatbot, people can check which artificial intelligence model is more accurate in terms of information and less controversial.

