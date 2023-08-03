Elon Musk has posted on Twitter or the now X Corp. that the platform now lets its verified users to download videos if the original content creator gives consent for the same. He also goes on explain the process of downloading videos from the platform, and also mentions that the process will soon get much more simplified. Check the post on X to know more about the new update and how to download a video. YouTube Testing AI: Google-Owned Video Sharing Platform Is Testing Artificial Intelligence Auto-Generated Summaries.

X Lets Paid Verified Users To Download Videos:

Verified users can now download videos if the content creator allows it pic.twitter.com/L0lGQe0iPI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2023

Tap the “…” on upper right when video is in full screen mode. We will soon allow this simply by tapping & holding on a video just like you download a picture. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2023

