Elon Musk's owned X has introduced new features for the users. It now supports the option to rewind live streams. X has also announced a new PiP (Picture in Picture) and changed the playback speed for the recording feature of live broadcasts on iOS. A few days back, X increased the video upload limit to 4 hours and announced the offer of a dedicated Grok Analysis button. The popular micro-blogging platform will allow users to share conversations with Grok. X new features will likely help the users to make the most of the platform. Elon Musk Sues OpenAI: Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Investor Vinod Khosla Trade Barbs on X.

X New Feature - Rewind Livestreams:

NEWS: You can now rewind livestreams on X! pic.twitter.com/ROd6RjT1a6 — X News Daily (@xDaily) March 4, 2024

X New Feature - Share Conversations with Grok

NEWS: X will soon let you share your conversations with Grok. Demo in Repyhttps://t.co/OsCxWvDpMp — X News Daily (@xDaily) March 3, 2024

X New Feature - PiP and Change Playback Speed of Livestreams:

NEWS: X now lets you view PiP (Picture in Picture) and change playback speed for recordings of live broadcasts on iOS! pic.twitter.com/x4WezsBJ39 — X News Daily (@xDaily) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)