YouTube CEO Neal Mohan announced the launch of "Veo in Dream Screen," AI-generated backgrounds in YouTube Shorts. This feature was unveiled at this year's Made on YouTube event. Veo in Dream Screen is powered by Google DeepMind's newest model, offering various backgrounds for Shorts. It is now available for YT Shorts creators in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Microsoft Edge Game Assist Feature Launched for PC Gamers for In-Game Browsing and Accessing Data; Check Details.

YouTube Launched New AI-Generated Background Feature for Shorts

At Made on YouTube, we announced Veo in Dream Screen - AI-generated video backgrounds in Shorts, powered by @GoogleDeepMind's newest model. Now it's here! Shorts creators in the US, CA, AU and NZ can bring their ideas to life with a single prompt. https://t.co/8b8kLMJbJU — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) November 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)