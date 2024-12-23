ZOHO CEO Sridhar Vembu congratulated Sriram Krishnan, a recently appointed Senior Policy Advisor for AI at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy by US president-elect Donald Trump. Vembu said Sriram Krishnan was graduating from SRM University and was doing an impressive job. ZOHO CEO said he wanted to hire him, but Microsoft took him first. Sridhar Vembu praised Donald Trump's Choice saying, "President Trump has found great talent for his technology team!" Sunita Williams Health Deteriorating? ‘Evacuate ASAP’, Say Netizens As NASA Astronaut's Christmas 2024 Celebration Photos Trigger Health Concerns.

ZOHO CEO Sridhar Vembu Congratulated Sriram Krishnan

Congratulations Sriram! Back in 2004, when Sriram was graduating from SRM University, I came across his blog - one of the early programming blogs from India at that time. I was so impressed I wanted to recruit him but Microsoft already had recruited him. We have been in touch… https://t.co/t3R7OgO0iz — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) December 23, 2024

