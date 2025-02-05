Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared a hiring update for the chief of staff. He said that out of 18,000 applications, the company chose 150 'incredibly talented individuals', out of which 30 exceptional people received offers. Deepinder Goyal said that Zomato and its subsidiary Blinkit welcomed 18 employees in high-impact roles. Zomato CEO said, "They're being handsomely compensated for the value they bring, and nobody paid anything to work with us." Goyal said that four of the 18 people who already joined the companies were working directly with him , and two of them are in Chief of Staff roles. He said the company was still sifting through 18,000 applications to find the right talent. Estee Lauder Layoffs: Luxury Beauty and Skin Care Giant To Lay Off 7,000 Employees Amid Global Business Challenges, Weak Demand in Asia.

Deepinder Goyal Said Zomato Hired 18 Individuals for High-Impact Roles From 18,000 Applications

Hiring update on the Chief of Staff – We started with 18,000+ applications and have had the privilege of meeting over 150 incredibly talented individuals. From this, 30 exceptional people received offers, and 18 have already joined Zomato (and other group companies like Blinkit)… https://t.co/8a6XhgeOGk — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 5, 2025

