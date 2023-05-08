Videos that have gone viral on social media demonstrate the huge, unprecedented flames that are raging across Canada and forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes. In response to the more than 100 active wildfires, the Alberta government issued a provincial state of emergency on Saturday. According to the authorities, more than 24,000 people had fled their homes due to wildfires.

Intense Wildfires in Central Alberta

Intense wildfire activity in central Alberta, Canada on May 5 #ABfire #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/c7BbymG0b4 — Kyle Brittain (@KyleBrittainWX) May 6, 2023

Thousands of Canadians Forced to Flee

Thousands of Canadians are forced to flee their homes as wildfires ravage the province of Alberta pic.twitter.com/oGY1bogzO2 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 8, 2023

Cluster of Large Wildfires Ablaze in Alberta

A cluster of large wildfires ablaze tonight in Alberta, Canada. pic.twitter.com/DQzWzkF8fr — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) May 6, 2023

Alberta Announced a State of Emergency

NEW: Canadian province Alberta announced a state of emergency due to wildfires, 25,000 people flee their homes pic.twitter.com/wURBamx7k1 — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) May 7, 2023

