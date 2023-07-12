Andrew Tate, the controversial kickboxer who has been accused of rape and human trafficking recently gave an interview to Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host. In the interview, Tate spoke about his time in jail. Speaking to Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host, Tate said he smoked cigarettes and even did push-ups during his time in prison. The social media influencer also said that he read the Quran in jail. Resharing the interview on his Twitter handle, Elon Musk called the interview "interesting". Andrew Tate Loses Appeal Against House Arrest in Romania as Human Trafficking Case Continues.

Interesting Interview, Says Elon Musk

