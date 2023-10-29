Days after criticising the Israeli intelligence chiefs over the October 7 Hamas attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tendered an apology for his statements. "I was wrong. Things I said following the press conference should not have been said, and I apologize for that. I give full backing to all the heads of the security arms. I am strengthening the Chief of Staff and the commanders and soldiers of the IDF who are at the front and fighting for the house. together we will win," Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X, formerly Twitter, in Hebrew. PM Netanyahu had claimed security chiefs had not warned him about an impending Hamas attack, which drew sharp criticism over the apparent attempt to evade responsibility. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says the Gaza War Has Entered a New Stage and Will Be ‘Long and Difficult’ (Watch Video).

'I Was Wrong,' Says Benjamin Netanyahu

טעיתי. דברים שאמרתי בעקבות מסיבת העיתונאים לא היו צריכים להיאמר ואני מתנצל על כך. אני נותן גיבוי מלא לכל ראשי זרועות הביטחון. אני מחזק את הרמטכ״ל ואת מפקדי וחיילי צה״ל שנמצאים בחזית ונלחמים על הבית. יחד ננצח. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 29, 2023

