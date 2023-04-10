H5N1 bird flu is taking the lives of cats in the US. Another cat recently died with the avian flu, putting the toll of deaths to six. But why is H5N1 bird flu killing cats? It is pretty usual for cats to catch wild birds as prey. However, this can only be suspected as no evidence is there to substantiate it. The cat who died recently was from Nebraska, while the last two cases of cats dying from H5N1 bird flu were from Oregon. Cat Tests Positive For Bird Flu in Wyoming, First Such Case in US.

Another Cat Dies From H5N1 Bird Flu in US

Another cat in the U.S. has died of H5N1 bird flu, raising the total to at least 6 https://t.co/rtfJMNxqhJ — BNO News (@BNOFeed) April 10, 2023

