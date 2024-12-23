In an unfortunate incident in Brazil, a bridge connecting two states in Brazil's northern and northeastern regions collapsed on Sunday, December 22. According to reports, the bridge collapsed when vehicles were crossing, thereby killing at least one person. The bridge collapse also led to the spilling of sulfuric acid into the Tocantins River. It is reported that a tanker truck carrying the acid plunged into the water. The fire department said that one person was confirmed dead, and another was rescued alive. Surprisingly, Aguiarnopolis city councilman Elias Junior was recording a video when the bridge collapsed all of a sudden. Notably, the bridge links the cities of Estreito in Maranhao state and Aguiarnopolis in Tocantins state. Multiple videos of the bridge collapse caught on camera have also surfaced online. Brazil: 10 Dead, 17 Injured As Small Plane Crashes Into Several Buildings in Gramado, Disturbing Videos Surface.

Bridge Collapse Caught on Camera in Brazil

JUST IN: Bridge in Brazil collapses while councilor records video. Reports of multiple casualties pic.twitter.com/jD75KXRGdd — BNO News (@BNONews) December 22, 2024

Bridge Collapses in Brazil

Bridge in Brazil collapses while councilor records video. Reports of multiple casualties pic.twitter.com/2cJ1FK9eOc — AlexandruC4 (@AlexandruC4) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)