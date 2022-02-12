All American diplomats at the United States Embassy in Kiev will be evacuated amid tension of Russian invasion. On Friday. US President Joe Biden warned Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately amid tensions between Moscow and Kiev, saying that sending US troops for an evacuation would mean "world war".

Here Are The Tweets:

BREAKING: US diplomats in Kiev are set to be evacuated — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 12, 2022

All American diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv will be evacuated amid fears of a Russian invasion, sources say - AP — BNO News (@BNONews) February 12, 2022

