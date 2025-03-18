In a bizarre turn of events, a suspect attempting to set a car on fire in Corona, California, accidentally ignited himself in the process. CCTV footage from a Ring doorbell shows the individual setting the car ablaze before the flames engulfed both the vehicle and the suspect. The suspect can be seen running away from the property after catching fire. Reportedly, authorities confirmed that the suspect intentionally set the fire, which destroyed the vehicle and caused moderate damage to the nearby residence. The incident occurred on March 4, and despite the video evidence, the suspect remains at large. The homeowner, concerned for their safety, has since relocated. Police are continuing their search for the individual involved. Ring of Fire! California Man Proposes Girlfriend Immediately After Finding Engagement Ring in Rubble of Couple’s Home Destroyed by LA Wildfire (View Pictures).

Arson Suspect Sets Himself on Fire While Igniting Car in California

Arson suspect lights himself on fire while setting fire to a car in Corona, California. Lmao. Ring doorbell footage shows the individual catching themself on fire before running from the property. According to authorities, the fire "destroyed the vehicle and caused moderate… pic.twitter.com/YcNwEqeCX4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 18, 2025

