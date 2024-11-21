Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a two-month Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax (GST/HST) relief to help Canadians manage rising costs. The tax cut applies to essential goods, children’s clothing, diapers, restaurant meals, and pre-prepared food. Trudeau emphasized that this initiative addresses affordability concerns and offers immediate financial relief to citizens across Canada. The measure, effective nationwide, also covers common holiday stocking stuffers, aiming to ease household expenses during the festive season. Justin Trudeau Acknowledges Presence of Khalistan Supporters in Canada, Says ‘They Do Not Represent Sikh Community’.

Canada to Offer Temporary GST/HST Relief on Essentials

And while you’re here, you should know this: if you worked last year and made up to $150,000, you’ll get a $250 cheque in your mailbox in April: the Working Canadians Rebate. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 21, 2024

