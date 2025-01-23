ChatGPT is down now. Multiple users on X reported facing issues with accessing the AI Chatbot. OpenAI ChatGPT is reportedly experiencing an outage. It is said to be facing an incident that has led to higher than normal error rates for ChatGPT and the API. Users are facing difficulties while trying to access the service during this time. Users are reportedly encountering a "Bad Gateway" error, indicating that the web server is experiencing issues communicating with another server. OpenAI is working to resolve the outage as soon as possible. Stargate Project: Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Over AI Data Centre Investment for OpenAI in US.

OpenAI ChatGPT Down

🚨BREAKING: CHATGPT IS DOWN OpenAI is currently in the thick of an unresolved incident with ChatGPT and the API experiencing higher than usual error rates. Source:OpenAI pic.twitter.com/Umaarmhbj0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 23, 2025

ChatGPT Outage, X User Says ‘Bad Gateway – the Web Server Reported a Bad Gateway Error’

ChatGPT seems to be down at the moment Bad gateway - The web server reported a bad gateway error pic.twitter.com/7vqI49AxGw — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) January 23, 2025

ChatGPT Down

Bruh ChatGPT is down again??? During the work day? So you’re telling me I have to… THINK?! pic.twitter.com/vXGWjGzJMq — Mustafa (@KingMusss) January 23, 2025

ChatGPT Outage

chatgpt down in the middle of the workday i'm about to get fired pray for me — r (@raghhavvvv) January 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)